The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

