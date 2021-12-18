Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.82. Thor Industries posted earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $15.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

THO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.34. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

