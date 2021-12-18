Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $393,000 Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 85.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,317 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $121.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.81 and its 200-day moving average is $145.83. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

