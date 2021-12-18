Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 16,020 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $67,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACI opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

