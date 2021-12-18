Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 177 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,597,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,361,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $108.79 and a 1 year high of $137.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.30.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.