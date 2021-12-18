Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,778 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 24.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. 39.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STXB opened at $27.63 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 18.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

