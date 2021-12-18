Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 41,070 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,070 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after buying an additional 188,095 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $56.82 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75.

