Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1,436.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1,771.4% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $53.23 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $55.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.15.

