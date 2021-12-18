Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Short Interest Up 72.3% in November

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,700 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the November 15th total of 304,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.4 days.

TWMIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.81.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of TWMIF opened at $0.93 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.