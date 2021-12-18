Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Down 31.2% in November

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,300 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the November 15th total of 442,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. Tingyi has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.07.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.