TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Upgraded to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TIS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TISNF stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. TIS has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

