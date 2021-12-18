Tixl [NEW] Market Cap Hits $24.14 Million (TXL)

Tixl [NEW] (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Tixl [NEW] has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tixl [NEW] has a market capitalization of $24.14 million and $2.18 million worth of Tixl [NEW] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tixl [NEW] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.22 or 0.08456280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00077452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,892.49 or 1.00053950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00050376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

About Tixl [NEW]

Tixl [NEW]’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. The official website for Tixl [NEW] is tixl.me . The official message board for Tixl [NEW] is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl [NEW]’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

Tixl [NEW] Coin Trading

