TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s stock price traded down 4.7% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $261.58 and last traded at $261.58. 10,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 298,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.57.

Specifically, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.26 and its 200-day moving average is $224.10.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TopBuild by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.