Totally (LON:TLY) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Totally (LON:TLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 60 ($0.79) target price on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.18% from the stock’s current price.

LON:TLY opened at GBX 34.25 ($0.45) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96. Totally has a 1 year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.50 ($0.59). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

