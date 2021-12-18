Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 56.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,959,000 after acquiring an additional 63,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 50.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE:TM opened at $184.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $257.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.29 and a fifty-two week high of $188.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.93.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

