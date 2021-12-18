TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Update

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the November 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TPCO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.68. 439,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,892. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. TPCO has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $13.96.

TPCO Company Profile

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

