TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Update

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the November 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of TPCO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.68. 439,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,892. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. TPCO has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $13.96.
TPCO Company Profile
