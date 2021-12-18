TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 21,964 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 21,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $53,372.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 15,204 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $40,138.56.

On Monday, December 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 22,733 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $51,376.58.

On Friday, December 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 89,274 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $205,330.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.76. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 130,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

