Tranche Finance (SLICE) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.70 Million

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.70 million and approximately $162,849.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tranche Finance

SLICE is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

