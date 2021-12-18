Transform Wealth LLC Sells 323 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,676.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 266.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.51.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $171.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.