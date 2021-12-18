Transform Wealth LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 241.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 22.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 50.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,688,000 after buying an additional 184,778 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $57.62 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.78.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.