Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.08

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

