Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tricon Residential Inc. operates as a rental housing company. It owns and manages single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units through an integrated and technology-enabled operating platform. Tricon Residential Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.75 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $113.98 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.0568 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

