Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Triterras alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Triterras from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIT opened at $3.00 on Friday. Triterras has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Triterras by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 151,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Triterras by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Triterras by 57.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Triterras by 23.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Triterras by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 30,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triterras (TRIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.