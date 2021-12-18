True Link Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $73.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.25 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

