Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,976,104,000 after acquiring an additional 715,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,201,726,000 after acquiring an additional 606,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,448,602,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,033,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,112,855,000 after buying an additional 488,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $57.11 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $4,438,449.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

