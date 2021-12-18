Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AAR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AAR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

AIR stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.76. AAR has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AAR by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AAR in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AAR by 196.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in AAR in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AAR in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

