Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Investment analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.15.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $108.07 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

