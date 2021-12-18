Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 738 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Micron Technology stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.