Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 826 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

