Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 608 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $146.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

