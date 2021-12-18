Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $333.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.35. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

