Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,393 Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 112.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

