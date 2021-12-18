Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 169 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Mondelez International by 13.1% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

