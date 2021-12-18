TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. TRxADE HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.