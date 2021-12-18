Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

TNP stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 38.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

