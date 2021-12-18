Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of TUEM opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tuesday Morning has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.01.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $100,509,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $18,251,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $7,110,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $6,309,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $5,175,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

