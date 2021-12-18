TurtleCoin Market Capitalization Tops $3.09 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $77,404.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 117,786,111,421 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

