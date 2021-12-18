Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TWLO stock opened at $273.63 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.00 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.98.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Twilio by 198.6% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 49.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 8.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Twilio by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

