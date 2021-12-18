Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,430 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,153 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

EOG opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

