Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,856.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,904.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2,768.46. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

