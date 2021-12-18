Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,953,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.6% in the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 97.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 33.6% in the third quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,623,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.61.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $7,158,200. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $256.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.58. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

