Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 139.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $1,116,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 542,827 shares of company stock worth $154,752,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $252.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.74, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.97 and its 200 day moving average is $264.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

