Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after buying an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after buying an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2,907.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,642,000 after buying an additional 640,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,016,000 after acquiring an additional 510,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in International Paper by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,055,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,993,000 after acquiring an additional 500,956 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12-month low of $44.88 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

