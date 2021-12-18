Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,085 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $698.50.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $669.17 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $465.50 and a 12 month high of $719.91. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $622.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

