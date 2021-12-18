Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,136 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $616.88 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.23 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $641.43. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

