Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,751 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $60.03 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $66.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $254.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

