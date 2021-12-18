Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Up to $84.16

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.16, but opened at $89.24. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $88.96, with a volume of 1,959 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.87.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total value of $281,737.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,714 shares of company stock worth $18,630,829. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.