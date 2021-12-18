Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after acquiring an additional 453,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,406,000 after acquiring an additional 142,936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,895,000 after acquiring an additional 364,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,484,000 after buying an additional 113,521 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $85.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,514 shares of company stock worth $5,680,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.