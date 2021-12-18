U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded to Outperform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.25.

NYSE:USPH opened at $97.24 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 114.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

