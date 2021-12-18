U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Short Interest Update

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. U.S. Well Services has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 23.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter.

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

